Policing the Womb : Law Professor Michele Goodwin on SCOTUS, Anti-Abortion Laws the New Jane Crow

As the Supreme Court appears poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, we speak with law professor Michele Goodwin, author of “Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood.” She describes how the U.S. has historically endangered and denied essential health services to Black and Brown women, and calls new abortion restrictions “the new Jane Crow,” warning that they will further criminalize reproductive health and encourage medical professionals to breach their patients’ confidentiality and report self-administered abortions to law enforcement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/30/policing_the_womb_law_professor_michele

