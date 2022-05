Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 19:51 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has fired Kharkiv's top security services officer for not working hard enough to defend the city since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion.

