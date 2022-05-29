Georgia prosecutor has the goods on Trump to prove election 'criminal intent': former US Attorney

Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 15:34 Hits: 2

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.

Asked by MSNBC host Phang what happens now that over 50 witnesses have been subpoenaed, Vance made the point that Willis has a key piece of evidence that could lead to criminal charges.

"She [Willis] is looking into several possible crimes, including fraud and racketeering. What does she need to present to the special grand jury in order to get the indictment returned against Donald Trump?" the MSNBC host asked.

"She'll need what everyone else who is investigating the former president's involvement in election fraud or outright election criminality, and that is proof of the former president's state of mind," Vance replied. "Fani Willis has got a good case walking in the door to that grand jury because she has the tape that you just played where he [Trump] is asking not for an investigation into potential voting fraud, not for a look to see if something went wrong. but asking the [Georgia] secretary of state [Brad Raffensperger] to find the specific number of votes that he needs."

"That is pretty good evidence of criminal intent walking into it," she added. "Now, she will lock down the witnesses and see what else they can do, put some flesh on the bones."

Watch below or at this link.









MSNBC 05 29 2022 07 27 12 youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/05/trump-2657409081/