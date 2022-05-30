British Media ‘Whitewashing’ Ukrainian Neo-Nazis: UK Editor

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 05:05 Hits: 3

Major British media outlets are providing one-sided coverage of the Ukrainian conflict and are wasting no efforts to clean the image of neo-Nazis in the country, Steve Sweeney, an international editor at London newspaper the Morning Star said in an interview with Russian outlet RT.

“You have the Times, the Telegraph, the Guardian, the BBC, Sky News, Channel 4 all really producing identical reports from Kiev and Lviv that don’t deviate at all from the government line, from the NATO line on what’s happening” in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, he said.

Sweeney, recently back from Ukraine where he traveled to Lviv near the border with Poland, said he had to go for himself there because “the British media reporting [on Ukraine] is now incredibly restricted.”

“A great effort is being made to really whitewash or rehabilitate the [Neo-Nazi] Azov [military battalion] as either having no influence in Ukraine or being just simply misunderstood nationalists,” the journalist pointed out.

The Azov battalion is an infamous neo-Nazi unit ascribed officially to the Ukrainian military. Its members have led the fight against Russian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol since the start of Moscow’s military operation.

Many of them were killed, while the rest, including a number of commanders, laid down their arms earlier in May after holding strong surrounded at the Azovstal steel plant for weeks. Footage of the surrendering fighters reveals many of them sporting tattoos of Swastikas and other Nazi symbols.

Sweeney went as far as to describe the BBC’s reporting on the Azov battalion as “a masterclass in fascism denial.”

The Morning Star editor described what he saw in Lviv, saying “the city itself was essentially full of fascists and mercenaries, and people in military fatigues that are using civilian transport networks to enter Ukraine” from Poland.

The foreigners in military gear, who say they come to Ukraine “to kill the Russians," are welcomed with open arms; they’re rolled the red carpet out and they’re slapped on the back and treated as heroes,” he said.

He also said, however, that as a journalist, he was treated in a completely different fashion by the Ukrainian authorities.

