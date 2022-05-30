China: FM Meets With Pacific Island Nations Over Regional Pact

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 09:11 Hits: 4



China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on Monday with leaders and authorities from ten Pacific Island countries, as part of a diplomatic tour that has raised concerns in the United States and its allies in the region.

The virtual meeting led by the Chinese Foreign Minister, who is in the capital of Fiji, was attended by representatives of the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Niue and the Federated States of Micronesia. These are all countries that maintain diplomatic ties with the Asian giant and are part of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Chinese media have indicated that Beijing is seeking to sign a five-year agreement with ten Pacific nations that would include access to maritime and fishing resources, as well as the possible dispatch of security forces, among other issues.

Chinese FM Wang Yi to meet Pacific islands' top diplomats: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Fiji meeting with top diplomats from the Pacific island nations today. CGTN correspondent Greg Navarro provides more details from Fiji's capital Suva. pic.twitter.com/u3zh5jMlhd May 30, 2022

The Chinese foreign minister is expected to remain until Tuesday in Fiji's capital, where he will meet with local leaders and the foreign ministers of Pacific countries.

The head of Chinese diplomacy is also scheduled to visit Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tonga to conclude his tour of some Pacific island nations.

This possible agreement promoted by China has caused concern in some countries of the region, which have pointed out that the pact would lead to a greater influence of Beijing in the Pacific.

The Chinese diplomat began a 10-day tour of the Pacific last Wednesday, which has raised alarms in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, which until now exercised greater influence in these island nations.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-FM-Meets-With-Pacific-Island-Nations-Over-Regional-Pact-20220530-0003.html