Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 06:18 Hits: 3

Russian troops are reported to have entered the city of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy resistance. Meanwhile, Ukraine's president is set to address European leaders at a special EU summit. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-fierce-fighting-underway-sievierodonetsk-governor-says-live-updates/a-61970198?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf