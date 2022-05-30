The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Elon Musk gives ringing endorsement to China’s global lead in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Twitter and Weibo

Category: World Hits: 4

Elon Musk gives ringing endorsement to China’s global lead in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Twitter and Weibo Musk’s comment can be interpreted as a warning that US policymakers must ensure China continues to cooperate on climate change, analysts say. It is much more productive for the US and China to cooperate on clean energy technology development, says executive at Hong Kong consultancy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/05/30/elon-musk-gives-ringing-endorsement-to-chinas-global-lead-in-renewable-energy-and-electric-vehicles-on-twitter-and-weibo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version