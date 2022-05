Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 08:46 Hits: 3

After Serbia's President negotiated a favourable gas deal with Russia, PM Brnabic dismissed any connection between energy issues and Belgrade's refusal to join sanctions against Moscow.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/30/serbian-pm-denies-gas-deal-with-russia-linked-to-sanctions/