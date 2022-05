Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 08:56 Hits: 5

As with the development of COVID-19 vaccines, confronting today’s mounting climate challenges requires close cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as between countries. Shaping markets and industries via the right policy mix of targeted government financing and procurement can accelerate the green transition.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-innovation-lessons-for-climate-crisis-by-antonio-andreoni-2022-05