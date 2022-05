Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 17:54 Hits: 2

The UN human rights commissioner said at the end of a six-day visit to China on May 28 that she had urged Beijing to rethink policies that may impact negatively on human rights including Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China, but her cautious language highlighted controversy around the visit.

