Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 21:23 Hits: 4

Sri Lankan authorities used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters on their 50th day demanding the president's resignation. Meanwhile, a Russian oil shipment docked in the cash-strapped country's capital.

