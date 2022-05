Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:52 Hits: 3

Amid fears that the Russia-Ukraine war will slash tourist numbers to Montenegro, the government on Thursday scrapped visas for Saudi Arabian citizens, in the hope of attracting more visitors from there.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/26/montenegro-scraps-visas-for-saudi-arabia-to-help-tourist-industry/