Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 06:43 Hits: 3

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukraine's president and envoy to previous peace talks in the ongoing three-month-long war with Russia, has blasted Moscow's credibility in the context of any potential deal.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-presidential-aide-downplays-russia-peace-talks/31873574.html