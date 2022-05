Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 07:00 Hits: 4

The politically and financially hobbled South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka has taken delivery of nearly $73 million in Russian oil to help restart Sri Lanka's only oil refinery and is pushing for closer power and energy ties, according to its energy minister.

