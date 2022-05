Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 03:38 Hits: 2

The catastrophic weather has forced dozens to flee their homes in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state. A red alert has been issued in the city of Recife for Sunday as well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-heavy-rain-and-landslides-leave-34-dead/a-61965665?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf