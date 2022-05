Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 22:33 Hits: 2

The leaders of Orthodox churches in Ukraine that have been affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church on May 27 adopted measures to sever ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a significant move against the Russian Orthodox Church and its spiritual leader.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/orthodox-church-kirill-war-russia/31872141.html