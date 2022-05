Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 07:14 Hits: 2

Russian forces reportedly made further gains in the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the eastern Donbas region, as Kyiv admitted that it may have to abandon Syevyerodonetsk, one of the two main cities still under its control but which Russians appear close to surrounding.

