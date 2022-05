Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 07:54 Hits: 1

Security forces fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse protesters in the southwestern city of Abadan, the capital of the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, where the collapse of a high-rise building earlier this week killed 28 people, local media reported on May 28.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-security-forces-tear-gas-protesters-abadan/31872631.html