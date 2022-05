Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 08:41 Hits: 4

Tourists are returning to Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco post-pandemic. But given global uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war, will the comeback be enough to save a struggling sector, revive lost jobs and avoid unrest?

