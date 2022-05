Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 08:43 Hits: 3

The UN Security Council sought to address ongoing violence in Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Over 1,800 people have been killed in the aftermath.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-russia-reportedly-block-un-statement-on-myanmar-crisis/a-61961339?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf