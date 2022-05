Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 09:59 Hits: 4

IPOH: Questioning the amount of brickbats that he has received, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says it is not new for politicians to be appointed as ambassadors. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/28/why-the-personal-attacks-against-me-asks-tajuddin