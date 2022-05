Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 15:31 Hits: 0

Just when the Supreme Court is apparently preparing to do away with women’s constitutional right to abortion, the federal government is phasing out pandemic-era policies to reduce childhood poverty. That leaves progressive state governments as the last defenders of basic rights and American families.

