Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

From rising repression to economic destruction to a rapid brain drain, Russia has incurred heavy losses from the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin's negation of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov’s legacy represents yet another step backward – one that could lead to nuclear war.

