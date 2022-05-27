Report from the Donbas: Shelling Intensifies in Severodonetsk as Russia Moves to Capture Key City

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 12:47 Hits: 9

Heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine as Russia attempts to seize the entire Donbas region, where fighting began in 2014. We speak to independent journalist Billy Nessen, who just left the city of Severodonetsk, where Russian shelling has exponentially increased. He says a possible Russian capture of Severodonetsk would be a “big propaganda victory for Russia,” but predicts that Ukrainians are not yet at the point where they are willing to concede.

