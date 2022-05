Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 09:29 Hits: 3

Two of the three most successful clubs in European history meet in the Champions League final on Saturday in Paris. But in a season defined by events off the pitch, the specter of the state-owned clubs looms large.

