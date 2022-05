Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 09:37 Hits: 2

The Czech Republic and Slovakia rely heavily on Russian gas imports. Now, the Ukraine war and skyrocketing gas costs have forced both countries to consider other energy sources.

