Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 10:06 Hits: 3

GEORGE TOWN: Two children with bruises and injuries on their body and face were rescued by police from a unit in Rifle Range flats here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/27/cops-rescue-two-children-mother-and-grandaunt-arrested-for-suspected-abuse