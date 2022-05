Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 19:31 Hits: 2

When an antisemitic slur cut through the night, Rabbi Litvin might have been forgiven for responding with a rebuke. Instead he opened a dialogue.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0526/When-faced-with-hate-Rabbi-Litvin-educates?icid=rss