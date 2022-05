Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 10:21 Hits: 2

The world’s two-year struggle against COVID-19 has shown how critical the knowledge and participation of local communities can be in addressing global threats. In Africa and elsewhere, we need to capitalize on this resource if we are to have a fighting chance of mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/african-communities-global-crises-climate-change-by-fatoumata-nafo-2022-05