Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 07:33 Hits: 2

Russian forces have pressed ahead with their offensive to capture the easternmost Ukrainian pocket in the Donbas and indiscriminately bombarded the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian military officials say, as Kyiv warns that the situation there is even worse than generally perceived.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-offensive-donbas-kharkiv-shelling/31871124.html