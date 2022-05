Category: World Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 08:19 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Friday that they have established full control over the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine. Read full story

