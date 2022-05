Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:08 Hits: 0

Gone are the glory days when the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps perfectly captured the optimism and hype of the post-Cold War era of globalization. Today, the mood is decidedly darker, requiring a more clear-eyed perspective on what, if anything, can be salvaged from the recent past.

