The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

A Uniquely American Problem : Pressure Grows for Gun Control After School Massacre in Texas

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg1 robb elementary

As people mourn Tuesday’s mass shooting that left dead 19 students and two teachers, Republicans who still oppose any new gun control measures face growing outrage. “This is a uniquely American problem, and it’s happening with such frequency and such devastation, it’s almost hard to wrap your mind around,” says Robin Lloyd, managing director of the gun violence prevention group Giffords. The NRA has weakened in recent years, but she says the corporate gun lobby is “alive and well” and has prevented any meaningful U.S. gun safety measures for over two decades.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/26/uvalde_texas_robb_elementary_school_gun

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version