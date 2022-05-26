Enough Was Enough : How Australia Reformed Its Gun Laws Ended Mass Shootings After 1996 Massacre

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:31 Hits: 1

After the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting, Australia passed sweeping new gun control measures that largely ended mass shootings in the country. We speak with Rebecca Peters, an international arms control advocate who led the campaign to reform Australia’s gun laws after the massacre. She recalls how in just 10 days the prime minister brokered a deal with local officials to pass higher standards around gun safety that would prevent any mass shootings for the next 20 years. “We don’t think at all about the possibility of being murdered as we go about our daily lives in Australia,” says Peters.

