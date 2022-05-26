After the Uvalde Massacre in South Texas, Will Migrants with Key Info Be Protected from Deportation?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:40 Hits: 2

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it would try to temporarily pause “immigration enforcement activities” in the town of Uvalde, Texas, so families could freely seek assistance and reunite with their loved ones following Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. The school’s population is nearly 90% Latinx, and Uvalde is part of a heavily militarized border zone in South Texas. Officials must take proactive steps to protect immigrants, especially those who are survivors of crime, says César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, author of “Crimmigration Law,” who grew up in the region and is professor of law at Ohio State University.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/26/ice_immigration_law_uvalde_texas_homeland