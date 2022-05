Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:51 Hits: 4

As fighting continues in Ukraine, we speak with journalist Patrick Cockburn, who says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is peddling a “vague triumphalism” which is “obscuring just how dangerous and how bad the situation has become.” His recent CounterPunch piece is headlined “London and Washington are Being Propelled by Hubris — Just as Putin was.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/26/ukraine_russia_war_severodonetsk_lyman_donetsk