Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives say bipartisan support for Ukraine remains strong in Congress, which last week passed another massive aid package for the country -- $40 billion worth of weapons and other aid to help the country in its fight against Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-house-ukraine-bipartisan-support/31868625.html