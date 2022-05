Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 06:50 Hits: 7

Russian forces shelled dozens of towns in the Donbas and were inching closer to encircling two key cities in the region where thousands of civilians are in danger of being trapped without a way out, Ukraine's military said.

