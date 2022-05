Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 03:53 Hits: 5

A preliminary investigation revealed that a short circuit triggered the fire, which killed 11 newborn babies in Tivaouane. This comes a month after four babies died in a similar incident.

