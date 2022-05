Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 04:02 Hits: 6

The Ukrainian president slammed a recent suggestion by former top US diplomat Henry Kissinger to give up territories to Russia for the sake of peace, saying such calls don't consider "ordinary people." DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-s-zelenskyy-dismisses-calls-to-cede-land-for-peace-live-updates/a-61937105?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf