GENEVA (Reuters) - A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly on Thursday, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis. Read full story

