Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 05:28 Hits: 7

Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the kick that launched Kaputin, whose ‘applied art’ adorn protests against the world’s dictators and their Central European enablers.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/26/czech-protest-group-fights-dictators-with-papier-mache-monsters/