On the Line: The War in Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 5Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, more than six million Ukrainians have fled the country in search of refuge, while, as of this writing, nearly eight million have been internally displaced. Although the Biden Administration has promised to admit at least 100,000 Ukrainians into the United States, the majority of refugees are sheltering in countries such as Romania, Hungary, and especially Poland, which has received roughly half of the total refugee population.
