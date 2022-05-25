The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

On the Line: The War in Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 5

On the Line: The War in Ukraine Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, more than six million Ukrainians have fled the country in search of refuge, while, as of this writing, nearly eight million have been internally displaced. Although the Biden Administration has promised to admit at least 100,000 Ukrainians into the United States, the majority of refugees are sheltering in countries such as Romania, Hungary, and especially Poland, which has received roughly half of the total refugee population.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/war-in-ukraine-smith/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version