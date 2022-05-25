Sen. Chris Murphy, Whose District Includes Sandy Hook, Begs to Pass Gun Control Laws: What Are We Doing?

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:38 Hits: 4

Hours after Tuesday’s mass shooting that killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy passionately addressed Republicans on the Senate floor in a call for action on gun control. “I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here,” said Murphy. “Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

