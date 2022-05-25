The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Parkland HS Victim's Father, Manuel Oliver, to Parents of Uvalde Elem. Victims: Fight for Gun Control

We speak with Manuel Oliver, co-founder of the gun reform group Change the Ref, about Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead in Uvalde, Texas. Oliver is the father of Joaquin, one of the 17 students killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He encourages those closely affected by Tuesday’s shooting to channel their grief into action on gun control, and calls on celebrities to commit to the fight.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/25/parkland_father_manuel_oliver_uvalde_gun

