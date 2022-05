Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 17:15 Hits: 1

A poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows that 39 percent of Ukrainians believe that joining NATO would guarantee the nation's security, while 42 percent believe that in the current environment settling for security guarantees may be acceptable.

