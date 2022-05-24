'Why are you here?' Chris Murphy explodes at pro-gun Republicans following elementary school shooting

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 23:00 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans were denounced on the floor on Tuesday for their refusal to address America's gun violence crisis.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who represents survivors of the fatal mass shooting in Sandy Hook,

"Mr. President, 14 kids — dead — in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? What are we doing?" he asked.

"Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they're going to be next. What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate, why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in position of authority, if your answer as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives we do nothing? What are we doing?" he asked. "Why are you here?"

"Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send we are sending. But I'm here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg any -- beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely," he asked.

"Why are we here?" he asked. "What are we doing?"

