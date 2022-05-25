Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 01:17 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, 18-year-old U.S. citizen Salvador Ramos shot to death 14 students and a teacher from Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde neighborhood.

"Ramos walked into an elementary school with a gun and possibly a rifle," Texas Governor Greg Abbott lamented, stressing that police officers who arrived at the scene killed the assailant.

Although the number of people injured during the attack is still unknown, the Uvalde Memorial Hospital acknowledged that it received 13 children hurt in the shooting. Another hospital reported that a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition due to the incident.

Ramos, a former student from the Uvalde neighborhood high school, killed his grandmother minutes before attacking the Robb Elementary School.

The United States hasn't passed a single gun violence prevention bill since the Sandy Hook massacre took place over nine years ago because Republican voters have more say in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/xxWoGFIkli May 24, 2022

"Texans mourn the victims of this senseless crime,” Abbott said, stressing that he instructed the Texas Public Safety Department to help local law enforcement officers investigate the shooting.

Once U.S. President Joe Biden arrives from his tour around Asia, he is expected to make a mourning statement from the White House. Shootings carried out by teenagers are extremely frequent in the United States, whose Constitution enshrines the right to possess firearms.

In October 2021, a 15-year-old teenager killed four students and injured six others at Oxford High School in Michigan state. For this attack, which authorities called a "terrorist act," the perpetrator’s parents were prosecuted.

The U.S. atrocities in Vietnam are not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9R9uDYSJFJ February 7, 2022

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Teen-Kills-14-Primary-School-Pupils-And-A-Teacher-In-Texas-20220524-0016.html