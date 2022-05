Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:02 Hits: 3

A teenager shot dead 19 children at an elementary school in the small city of Uvalde, officials said. US President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws, asking when "are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/texas-school-shooting-19-children-2-adults-killed/a-61921286?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf