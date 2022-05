Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 08:51 Hits: 5

Brazilian police said they had targeted "criminal leaders" with a raid on a Rio de Janeiro favela which ended with multiple deaths. One woman died after being struck by a stray bullet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-police-raid-on-a-favela-in-rio-leaves-over-20-dead/a-61923801?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf